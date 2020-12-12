HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 12 – DEC. 18, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 11, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 18, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 50 and 52, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 105 and 108, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

4) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 118 and 120, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 18, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

2) HILO

Roving single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 8, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) HAMAKUA

Roving single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 30 and 31, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92.5, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 2.6 and 6, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.