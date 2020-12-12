HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 12 – DEC. 18, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 11, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

** There will be adjustments to the Kauai Bus service for Dec. 15 and 16. Visit the Transportation Agency’s website at www.kauai.gov/transportation for details.**

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauala Road detours.

2) KILAUEA

Temporary full closures on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24.5 and 25.1, Kahiliholo Road and Kalihiwai Bridge, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for slope stabilization work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.