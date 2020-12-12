HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 12 – DEC. 18, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Dec 11, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the onramps from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the H-1 Freeway on weeknights, Monday night, Dec. 7, through Tuesday, morning, Dec. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured via Rodgers Boulevard and Paiea Street. A full closure is needed for the construction of the overhead rail guide.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HALAWA TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the H-2 Freeway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for storm drain repairs.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Moanalua Road on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts and closure of up to three lanes on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on the Airport Viaduct between its connection to Nimitz Highway and Middle Street on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Monday, Dec. 14, from 7:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for striping work.

Two lanes may be closed starting at 7:30 p.m.

Third lane will be closed after 9:30 p.m.

2 Lanes will remain open to traffic at all times.

No ramp closures.

5) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ward Ave overpass and Pali Highway overpass on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Nuuanu Avenue overpass and Ward Ave overpass on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Dec. 14, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

11) KAIMUKI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and King Street offramp (Exit 25A) on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be closed intermittently.

12) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

13) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kapolei/Ewa/UH West Oahu offramp (Exit 3) on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for punch list work.

14) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Monday night, Dec. 14, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

15) PEARL CITY TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pearl City Offramp and the Kunia Exit on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) and Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road construction.

2) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the H-3 Freeway on Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement markings.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Interchange on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) on Monday, Dec. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between he Harano Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

4) KANEOHE

Two right lane closures on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closure on Farrington Highway with contraflow in the remaining lanes between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

3) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for demolition work on the makai shoulder lane.

4) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

5) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer repair work.

2) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Pokiwai Place on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kaalaea Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

3) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kaneohe Bay Drive and the Pali Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and swale cleaning.

5) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Pakelo Place on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement markings.

6) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Left turn lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ka Uka Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

7) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

8) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and Valkenburgh Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) PUNALUU Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Punaluu Valley Road on Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

10) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Pohaku Loa Way and Pupukea Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

11) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 11, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

12) WAIKANE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waiahole Valley Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for sidewalk repairs.

13) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Center lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Kalihi Street on Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Right lane closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in northbound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waste removal.

4) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

5) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road resurfacing.

Honolulu-bound lanes will be closed on Monday night, Dec. 14, through Thursday morning, Dec. 17. The H-3 Freeway offramp will be closed and motorists will be detoured.

Kaneohe-bound lanes will be closed on Thursday night, Dec. 17 through Friday morning, Dec. 18.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal.

2) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, for construction activities.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Wylie Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, for median work.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Dowsett Avenue on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

6) KANEOHE TO NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the westbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Kamakee Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing city streets.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Two left lane closures on Kapolei Parkway in both directions between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction of the median.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Kualakai Parkway between the H-1 Freeway and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

2) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the southbound direction between Funston Road and Kamananui Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Freeway on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for fence repairs.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Ala Auana Street in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— AOLELE STREET —

1) DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (NIGHT WORK)

Right turns will be restricted from the Airport to Aolele Street northbound towards Nimitz Highway, near the U.S. Post Office on Wednesday night, Dec. 16, through Thursday morning, Dec. 17, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Mauka Concourse project. The Post Office will be accessible by Nimitz Highway only.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the westbound onramp from Aolele Street to the H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Dec. 13, through Friday morning, Dec. 18, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299