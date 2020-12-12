RELEASE: Hawaii Affordable Care Act 2021 Open Enrollment Deadline Approaching

News Releases Posted on Dec 11, 2020 in INS

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

INSURANCE DIVISION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

COLIN M. HAYASHIDA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 11, 2020

Hawaii Affordable Care Act 2021 Open Enrollment Deadline Approaching

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division reminds consumers of the approaching deadline for the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) 2021 plan year open enrollment period and urges individuals not to delay. Individual health insurance plans must be selected by December 15, 2020 to have coverage for 2021. Individuals purchasing plans through the Marketplace may be eligible for lower monthly premiums through subsidies, which consumers can estimate at www.HealthCare.gov.

“After December 15, only individuals with certain life events, such as losing job-based health coverage within the past 60 days, may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to enroll in a Marketplace plan,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “People who lost their health coverage any time this year, regardless of job loss or other reasons, should immediately check www.HealthCare.gov/sep-list/ for more information,” continued Hayashida.

ACA Individual plans provide some form of coverage for the ten Essential Health Benefits such as prescription drugs, preventative services, chronic disease management, and mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment. Hayashida encourages consumers to shop and compare to find the best plan for their needs.

