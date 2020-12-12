Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Weekend closures of Main Street in Wailuku town for utility work, December 13 – January 2

Posted on Dec 11, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of temporary weekend closures of Main Street (State Route 32) in Wailuku town for utility work between Dec. 13, 2020, and Jan. 2, 2021.

The road closures are for Maui Countys Department of Water Supply to repair and replace valves within the roadway. See map below of closure area. The County’s Wells Street will be used as the detour route for the various closures on Main Street.

Details of the scheduled closures are below.

Date                               Time                        Closure Limits

Sunday, Dec. 13            7 a.m. to 11 a.m.      Main Street, from Central Ave to Market St.

Sunday, Dec. 13            10 a.m. to 3 p.m.      Main Street, from High St. to Church St.

Saturday, Dec. 19          9 p.m. to 1 a.m.        Main Street, from Central Ave. to Market St.

Sunday, Dec. 20            12 a.m. to 5 a.m.      Main Street, from High St. to Church St.

Sunday, Dec. 27            7 a.m. to 5 p.m.        Main Street, from Central Ave. to Church St.

Saturday, Jan. 2            9 p.m. to 5 a.m.        Main Street, from Central Ave. to Church St.

 

All affected businesses will be notified by County of Maui. Flaggers will be on site to allow local traffic to businesses. Water will not be shut off during the road closures.

HDOT encourages motorists to add extra travel time to their commutes and to drive with care near the construction area. All roadwork is weather permitting.

