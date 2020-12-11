State disciplines health care providers-R20-30

For immediate release: December 11, 2020 (20-244)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Benton County

In March 2020 the secretary of health denied a registered nursing assistant credential to Daryk Colton Doyle (NA61013414). In May 2020 the secretary of health denied a medical assistant-phlebotomist credential to Doyle (PC60815181). In 2011 Doyle was convicted of third-degree theft. In 2015 Doyle was convicted of first-degree reckless burning, and of second-degree criminal trespass.

Clark County

In September 2020 the Medical Assistant Program charged medical assistant hemodialysis technician Brent Totland (HT60362874) with unprofessional conduct. Totland allegedly admitted using methamphetamine.

Cowlitz County

In September 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an independent clinical social worker associate credential to Joshua James Furlong (SC61045655) and ordered him to continue to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program. Between 2009 and 2016, Furlong was convicted in Oregon of offenses comparable in Washington to three gross misdemeanors and two misdemeanors.

King County

In September 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified nursing assistant credential of Patrick Kiarie Kihuria (NC10086041).

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Denise Parker (RN00100616) that places her on probation for at least 24 months. Parker must pass exams in boundary violations, and in unprofessional conduct. Parker’s license was suspended in July 2020 in connection with abandonment, abuse, neglect, and/or financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

In September 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Alison Margaret Bangasser (CG61052936) and placed Bangasser on probation for at least two years. In 2017 Bangasser was convicted of resisting arrest, reckless driving, and hit and run attended. In 2019 Bangasser was convicted of harassment.

Kitsap County

In September 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified medical assistant credential of Sarah Tripp (CM60811739).

Kittitas County

In September 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Sarah Ann Larsen (CG61024689) and ordered her to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2015 Larsen was convicted of residential burglary. In 2016 Larsen was convicted of third-degree theft, and of third-degree malicious mischief.

Lewis County

In September 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted a substance use disorder professional trainee credential to Amber Lee Boehm (CO61070434) and placed her on probation for at least two years. Between 2009 and 2017, Boehm was convicted of five felonies and eight gross misdemeanors.

In October 2020 the Athletic Trainers Program entered an agreement with athletic trainer Ireland Hendrix (A160999122) that for at least seven years restricts Hendrix’s credential. During that time, Hendrix may not provide athletic training services or treatment to minors under 18. While working as a high school athletic trainer and teacher, Hendrix had a romantic and sexual relationship with a student she treated. In January 2020 Hendrix was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

Pierce County

In September 2020 the Osteopathic Board charged osteopathic physician Kent R. Walker (OP00001577) with unprofessional conduct. Walker allegedly didn’t abide by a 2018 agreement requiring him to comply with a 2017 Oregon order regarding patient weight loss treatment.

In September 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program agreed to reinstate the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Michael Shane Marshall (CO60454499) and ordered him to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Marshall’s license was suspended in 2016 in connection with methamphetamine and alcohol use.

In September 2020 the Pharmacy Commission ended probation for pharmacy assistant Jimmy Harvey Quins (VB60951513).

In September 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted a mental health counselor credential to Cindra Ann Jones (LH60887874) and directed Jones to comply with conditions of a previous stipulation. While practicing as a substance use disorder professional trainee, Jones used her supervisor’s credentials to sign client treatment records, resulting in the agency that employed Jones receiving greater reimbursement amounts than it otherwise would have.

In September 2020 the Certified Medical Assistant Program charged certified medical assistant Nickolas Lamont Corey (CM60810933) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Corey was charged with second-degree assault.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Alexander Gregory Baacke (NC60611406) that places him on probation for at least 36 months. Baacke must pay a $250 fine, and complete continuing education in theft awareness, as well as in law and ethics. While employed at a retirement home, Baacke made unauthorized use of a client’s credit card to make about $409.93 in purchases for himself.

In September 2020 the secretary of health ended probation for registered nursing assistant Laura LuAnn Haste (NA60935745).

In September 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Lotta M. Gaab (VA60253937) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Gaab was charged in Idaho with unlawful possession of controlled substance. Gaab allegedly didn’t appear as scheduled in court, and didn’t respond to an investigator’s inquiry.

Thurston County

In September 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted a certified nursing assistant credential to Sara Lee Livingston (NC60501799) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2016 Livingston was convicted of nine felonies.