Vietnamese mask wholesale supplier delivers 300.000 COVID Masks/Day To The Market - Dony Mask
Q: What is Dony Company?
A: Dony Garment Company, founded in 2009, concentrates on producing ordered uniforms for companies, teams, factories for both domestic and overseas markets.
Also, during the Covid-19 crisis, Dony Mask has made a considerable effort to contribute 100,000 antibacterial and anti-droplet cloth-masks to Vietnamese businesses’ latest medical supplies donated to the United States federal governments.
Q: How many layers does Dony Mask have?
A: With the mission of protecting human health, joining the world to prevent pandemic nCoV, Dony face mask factory does not hesitate to invest in researching and launching a standard 3-layer mask according to regulations of the Ministry of Health.
Firstly, the outer layer is constructed with the highest level of waterproof and droplet resistance. Thus, it can stop droplets from clinging to the mask and limit infection on a large scale. Conventional fabrics do not have this function.
Next, the middle layer, which consists of three others, functions as a protective filter bag against bacteria, dust, and toxic chemicals flowing into the nose and mouth.
The last one is the inner layer, which plays a vital role as a shield to minimize bacteria. This layer can be against viruses, germs, and bacteria at the highest level (99%). It is the characteristic that makes the Dony mask superior to other covers, fabric, and medical kinds alike.
Q: How many products does Dony Mask produce per day?
A: Dony is continuously improving and developing both in quantity and quality to develop into a global wholesale face mask supplier.
With a large-scale factory and many workers, on average, the company can manufacture up to nearly 300.000 pieces a day. Very few other branches are capable of producing this amount of masks like this company.
In short, the high production volume and excellent quality make Dony face mask trustworthy and exportable to several big countries such as the US, UK, South Korea, and Japan.
Q: What standards does Dony Mask have to circulate in the domestic and foreign markets?
A: For distribution in the European and American markets, products must have CE and FDA certification. Dony Mask takes great pride in possessing both of these certificates and other certificates for their excellent quality.
First and foremost, it gained the FDA certificate and CE (Conformité Européenne) certificate. This means that Dony fabric cotton masks meet all quality safety criteria and are allowed to export to European markets.
Also, it has obtained the DGA certificate issued by the French Ministry of Defense. This proves that Dony Mask is 99% COVID- resistant, and after 30 washing times, the anti-germ function is 96%.
Thanks to its breathable level at 1.8 mmH2O, which is an excellent level, it received the Breathing Resistance certificate. Hence, these masks are suitable for individuals who seek cotton face breathing masks.
Plus, the Global INTERTEK Certificate confirms Dony’s water resistance at 100 points and antibacterial ability that can push back 99% health risks even after being washed 60 times. It also gained 99.95 points at resistance to ultraviolet rays, corresponding to high-class anti-sunscreen cream.
Last but not least, the recognition of the Chemical Safety Certificate of (TUV REACH) confirms Dony Mask does not contain any toxic, allergens, cancer, infertility, neurological disease chemical substances. For this reason, it is incredibly unharmed for long-term use.
Q: Is the Dony face mask sterilized with E.O gas?
A: The answer is yes.
Why does the Dony face mask need E.O gas sterilization?
EO gas (Ethylene oxide) is capable of killing bacteria and viruses. So, it is widely used in the medical field, such as disinfectants of masks, bandages, needles, protective gear, and therapeutic tools.
The sterilization by E.O gas will be the last step of the Dony mask packaging procedure. Hence, you can use it right when tearing the packaging without fear of being infected with bacteria or viruses from the factory.
Q: Which Countries Import The Most products from Dony?
A: Due to meeting the Ministry of Health’s rigorous demands and world health institutions, Dony Mask has gained an essential position in the oversea markets like the US and Europe in the covid19 pandemic period.
In particular, the company has become one of the largest suppliers to export bulk orders continuously to countries with many languages such as Portuguese, English, Korean, Spanish, Japanese, French, Russian, Italian, Arabic, Chinese, German, to name but a few.
Q: What commitments do Dony Mask make to their products?
A: As a famous mask company, Dony is committed to the following:
After 60 washing times, its face mask still has a maximum level of inhibiting viruses. Currently, there is no mask with that ability.
In a nutshell,
There is no need to dispute Dony's features as reputable medical health officials around the world recognize it. Despite releasing many products, nearly 300,000 Coronavirus masks per day, the Dony mask factory still puts public health and product quality first.
That is why it became the only mask supply chain approved by the US to import. Besides, Dony continuously improves its masks’ quality so that they can go further in the world market.
In the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO recommends that it is necessary not only for medical workers to wear masks as personal protective equipment for virus fights but also for citizens. Therefore, please choose the best antibacterial cotton fabric masks.
