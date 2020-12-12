Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Rejecting Texas-Led Lawsuit to Overturn Election

“Tonight’s Supreme Court decision should put an end to Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election that he lost. The results are clear, there was no widespread fraud, and Joe Biden is the next President of the United States. The 126 House Republicans who signed on in support of this case should be ashamed of themselves for putting their own political interests before the interests of our nation, the Constitution, and our democratic principles. Our nation is facing a grave public health crisis and an economic crisis, both of which are growing worse by the day. It is past time for Donald Trump and Republicans to accept reality, acknowledge that he lost, and focus on uniting our nation and addressing the deep challenges we face.”