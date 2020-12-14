MEET JOY DRUMMOND-AUDAIN. ONE OF THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES FOR OCTOBER.
The Royal Chain Group, in partnership with Fortunoff Jewelry in Westbury NY, recognizes a local hero this month by selecting a Registered Nurse in New York.
This nationwide initiative, open to everyone, hopes to share the uplifting stories of everyday heroes in local communities across the country.”WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October, The Royal Chain Heroes program has recognized four additional heroes. Among them, is Joy Drummond-Audain, a Registered Oncological Nurse in New York.
Joy has been in the nursing profession for over 26 years. As early as a 10-year-old child, she says nursing has been her passion. It is no surprise when someone has a calling like she did to succeed with commitment and determination.
Joy works at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, one of the most respected Cancer Hospitals in the world. She has worked in almost every area one can imagine, from the ER to providing care to patients in the comfort of their own homes. She is the nurse that all others reach out when they need help.
In her community, Joy has been a spokesperson at Cancer Awareness events, bringing awareness to broader health screenings for early detection and prevention of cancer. During the pandemic, she has been on the front lines taking care of cancer patients, the most vulnerable people out there. The people whom she cares for are extremely high risk because of their compromised immune systems and any infection can be the difference between life and death. She had to do all of this while trying to stay safe and healthy for her family and her patients. She went through a rough period when her father, who is also high risk, was diagnosed with COVID-19. She nursed him back to health herself.
In appreciation for her efforts before and during these times, Joy was awarded with Phillip Gavriel’s Blue Topaz, Diamond and Sterling Silver Popcorn bangle. The blue topaz is known as a gemstone of “Joy”, and best of all this piece is a cuff, so she will never have to fuss with her clasp when getting it on or off. Functionality was an important consideration in designing this piece.
Fortunoff, a name synonymous with high quality fine jewelry on Long Island for over half a century will join the jewelry brand to present Joy with this piece further strengthening the relationship between local retailers and their local community.
Her inspiring story and many others can be found on The Royal Chain Heroes official website www.royalchainheroes.org, social media pages, and through many retail stores that are part of the Royal Chain Network.
To submit your own everyday hero story, fill in the form that can be found on the Royal Chain Heroes website www.royalchainheroes.org or at any retailer that is part of The Royal Chain Group Retail Network. All stories received will be considered for our next round of winners published in November. Let’s give thanks to all those who have given so much to others.
ABOUT ROYAL CHAIN GROUP
Royal Chain Group is a third-generation manufacturer of precious and alternative metal jewelry. With humble beginnings in the 1970s, Royal Chain has grown to become the industry's leading designer and manufacturer of precious metal jewelry. Their in-depth collections include gold and sterling silver, a diverse offering of basic and fashion jewelry, and some of the strongest, coordinated branded jewelry programs in the industry.
Their Royal Chain Heroes CSR initiative is directed primarily to local communities. The goal is to share stories about everyday heroes, ordinary people who have done something extraordinary to help their community. The stories they share are a strong reminder that great things can still be accomplished, by people of all backgrounds, professions, from all over the world.
ABOUT PHILLIP GAVRIEL
The Phillip Gavriel brand was created as a concept of making quality fine jewelry accessible to everyone. Their jewelry is handcrafted in Italy and across the world, with love and respect to those who make it. Designer Phillip Gavriel comes from a lineage of jewelers and uses his experience and inspiration to create designs for today. With a rich history, the brand continues to be inspired by the past traditions yet is centered on creating pieces for today.
