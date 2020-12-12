Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton: U.S. Supreme Court Refus­es to Deter­mine the Integri­ty of the 2020 Election

Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued this statement after the United States Supreme Court denied the Texas lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — four battleground states who ran illegal and unconstitutional elections:

“It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court decided not to take this case and determine the constitutionality of these four states’ failure to follow federal and state election law. I will continue to tirelessly defend the integrity and security of our elections and hold accountable those who shirk established election law for their own convenience.”

Attorney General Paxton filed an original lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, December 7, arguing that the Supreme Court must require the four defendant-states to conduct their elections in a manner that complies with the Constitution and all federal and state laws. Texas was joined by nearly half the union.

