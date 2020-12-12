LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Ramos to vice chair Transportation and serve on Public Safety in 2021

OLYMPIA—Yesterday, the House Democratic Caucus announced committee assignments for the upcoming 2021 session, including a new position as 2nd vice chair of the Transportation Committee for Representative Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah.

The House Transportation Committee considers the transportation budget and revenue sources, as well as issues relating to transportation policy and agencies, including the Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

“As one of the vice chairs of this large committee, I will have a more hands-on approach in the shaping of the transportation package. I am looking forward to applying a social equity and environmental justice lens to the work in our committee with the goal of ensuring our transportation system works for everyone, including underserved communities that are often overlooked,” said Ramos, whose experience on transportation issues is extensive, having served with the U.S Department of Transportation in the Federal Transit Administration for seven years.

As part of the Policing Policy Leadership Team (PPLT), representing the Members of Color Caucus, Ramos will step down from College and Workforce Development to serve on the Public Safety Committee. The committee considers issues relating to law enforcement agencies, crime prevention, criminal penalties and sentencing, impaired driving, registration and civil commitment of sex offenders, and adult correctional programs and institutions. ​

Last month, the PPLT joined a Public Safety Committee hearing to review police reform proposals for the 2021 session. The archived video file is available on TVW.

“Most law enforcement officers in our state are doing their job to protect and serve the community with integrity and honor, I have no doubt about that, and I am grateful for their service and dedication. But the instances in which that is not the case illustrate the need for accountability processes and that’s what we’re working on,” said Ramos.

Ramos, whose background includes the US Forest Service in North Bend, Wash. as Director of Timber Management, Director of Recreation and Public Services, and Director of Ecosystem Management, will continue serving on the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee next session. The committee considers issues relating to agricultural production, marketing, and sales, as well as a wide array of other issues including animal and plant disease control; fisheries and wildlife; forest practices and forest fire protection; water; mining; and management of certain state-owned lands.

For the complete list of HDC committee assignments, click here.

The 2021 Regular Session will convene on Monday, January 11, 2021.

###