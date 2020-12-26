Rhode Island Local SEO & SEM Firm, Sidewalk Branding Co., Launches New Website To Better Serve Small Businesses
Sidewalk Branding's new website features easy navigation, clearly defined services, and in-depth FAQs about small-business SEO & digital marketing.EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, December 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island local SEO company, Sidewalk Branding, has launched a new website to better serve its regional business and agency clients. The company uses their website as a platform to educate clients and demonstrate how their holistic approach to marketing and advertising results in greater rankings, online visibility, and inbound leads for small-medium sized businesses (SMBs).
The new website features clear, easy to use navigation that defines the firm's services for local businesses, as well as for fellow marketing and advertising agencies that desire to expand their clients offerings by outsourcing services to Sidewalk Branding. The site also features in-depth frequently asked questions pages about search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and FAQs about agency outsourcing & reseller services. Additionally, the website features the many awards and credentials that the firm holds, as well as places where founder Chris Sheehy has been published or appeared for speaking engagements.
"We’ve been doing online marketing and advertising for small and medium-sized businesses for 23-years. I was thrilled to partner with UpTurn Agency through a colleague introduction, and leaned on their web design expertise for our new site. The new website does a fantastic job telling Sidewalk Branding's story and educating our clients about SEO, PPC, and how our time-honed strategies set us apart from other agencies," said Chris Sheehy, Local SEO Specialist and Founder of Sidewalk Branding.
Different from other firms, Sidewalk Branding looks at a business's total digital footprint, beyond their website, and uses a mix of paid and organic strategies to get clients results where other agencies can't.
The firm also partners with marketing and advertising agencies across North America that want to offer more services and increase revenue by outsourcing projects to Sidewalk Branding. Working with agencies of all sizes as well as freelancers, the y offer flexibility and a range of services few can match. In addition to outsourcing, Sheehy also offers coaching, consulting, and speaking engagements to help agencies hone their skills and expand their knowledge so that the agency can increase client value to their clients.
"I launched Sidewalk Branding in 1997 back before search engine algorithms were a big thing, and certainly before SEO was cool (laughs). When Google entered the market and the buzz around rankings started, I was hooked. I've always had a passion for SEO, and my experience with it from day-one makes me uniquely qualified to share my knowledge and advice with others and help local businesses build a strong online presence. The new website further solidifies our standing in the industry, and provides a professional image and functionality that matches the top-notch services that clients know us for," concluded Sheehy.
