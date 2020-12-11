2020-12-11 15:21:48.233 Missouri Lottery Generates $25.8 Million in Monthly Profits for Education

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
More than $25.8 million in profits from the sale of Missouri Lottery tickets in November have been sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. The transfer of $25,805,812 brings the total for FY21, which began July 1, to more than $181.5 million.

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 4% of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

In FY20, the Lottery generated $333 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships. Complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, can be found in the “Where the Money Goes” section at MOLottery.com.

