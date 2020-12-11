Pitt County Superior Court Civil Session Canceled for December 14-18

Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount announced today that the superior court civil session is canceled for December 14-18, in compliance with Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s latest directive.

The superior court criminal session (including probation hearings on December 15) will continue to operate during this time pursuant to Chief Justice Beasley’s guidelines. Those with cases on the criminal and probation calendar should contact their attorney for details.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov