Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance releases health insurance rates for 2021, encourages consumers to consider all factors when choosing a plan

Jefferson City, Mo. - Missouri Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers today announced the release of final health insurance rates for the individual market in 2021 for the State of Missouri.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for the health insurance market in our state and across the country. Nevertheless, carriers in Missouri have accepted the challenge and increased their footprints in the state. We can say for the first time since 2016 that we expect Missourians in most counties in the state will have a choice between at least two – and as many as five different carriers offering individual plans in their area.”

Lindley-Myers notes that as in previous years, Missouri has at least one insurance company offering health plans in every county of the state. There are a total of 8 carriers offering individual market health plans in 2021 in the state. Health insurers in Missouri offer plans both on and off the exchange, and most health insurers offer a variety of health plans for Missourians to choose from. Consumers can access the department’s coverage map for more information on companies in their county.

Health carriers filed rates for 2021 facing unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19. The final rates for individual plans reflect this unpredictability, with rate changes that varied, from an average decrease of 7.46% to an average increase of 13.6%.

Missourians can access the final rates and find more information about the rate review process on the department’s website at: https://insurance.mo.gov/industry/filings/healthrates/.

Open enrollment for the 2021 plan year begins November 1 and ends on December 15, 2020. The Department encourages consumers to shop carefully for health insurance coverage. “It’s important to consider more than the cost of the premiums when choosing your health plan for 2021,” noted Lindley-Myers. “Companies may change the type of policy they sell from one year to the next. Networks may vary from year to year, and often differ based on where you live.”

Missourians who have questions regarding association health plans (AHPs) and short-term limited-duration coverage should contact an insurance producer for more information.

For more information and to utilize the Department’s shopping tool, visit the Department’s website at www.insurance.mo.gov or call the Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390.