Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance reminds Missourians with Medicare that open enrollment ends Dec. 7

Jefferson City, Mo –The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) is reminding those Missourians with MEDICARE and their caregivers that open enrollment ends on Saturday, Dec. 7. Those who have not yet made their plan selections for 2020 are encouraged to contact CLAIM.

CLAIM provides free and unbiased help from certified counselors. Consumers can arrange one-on-one phone counseling by calling 800-390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org. Even though in person counseling is not available at this time, CLAIM counselors are experts at providing quality service by phone to those who need their assistance.

"There are only a few weeks left for this year’s open enrollment. Missourians who are eligible should make plan selections if they haven't already done so. If assistance is needed, don't hesitate to contact CLAIM," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the department.

CLAIM can also assist consumers, who have limited income, determine if they qualify for programs to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Consumers with complaints or questions about insurance can call the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.