Lindley-Myers Elected Vice President of NAIC

Jefferson City – Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected officers for 2021 this week during the closing activities of its Fall 2020 National Meeting.

Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers was elected Vice President for the 2021 term.

Lindley-Myers was appointed Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance on March 6, 2017. She has served in several senior positions in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. In addition to Missouri, she has worked for both the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, and for the NAIC. Lindley-Myers is licensed to practice law in various states, including Missouri. She has been awarded the NAIC’s Robert Dineen Award and the Al Greer Award. She currently serves on the following NAIC Executive Committees: Audit Committee (Chair); Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance (Co-Vice Chair) Financial Stability Executive Task Force; Government Relations Executive Leadership Council; Innovation and Technology Executive Task Force; Long-Term Care Insurance Executive Task Force; Internal Administration Executive 1 Subcommittee; and the Information Systems Executive 1 Task Force.