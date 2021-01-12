United States Intellectual Property Alliance (USIPA) is Launched to Increase IP Diversity and Collaboration
USIPA is the ‘umbrella’ organization that can unite the entire community of interest around creativity and innovation”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Intellectual Property Alliance (USIPA) was launched today by leading IP professionals and organizations to raise the level of IP awareness, collaboration and diversity. USIPA, a non-profit organized under 501(c)(3) of the IRS code, will bring national, state, and local IP organizations together to balance the strong incentives provided by IP rights to creators, enablers and investors with the need for commercialization of new products, global competition and jobs.
— David Kappos, Vice Chairman, USIPA
The USIPA is built on three IP pillars: Awareness and Education; Ecosystem Collaboration; and Diversity and Inclusion. The organization coordinates what are currently eleven state and local IP alliances, including the Georgia IP Alliance, Illinois IP Alliance and New York IP Alliance. For a full list please visit www.usipalliance.org.
The USIPA Executive Committee is led by Chairman, Scott Frank (President & CEO of AT&T Intellectual Property LLC, Chair of Georgia IP Alliance); Vice Chairman, David Kappos (Partner of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, former Dir of US Patent & Trademark Office and Chief IP Counsel of IBM); Vice Chairman, Judge Paul Michel (former Chief Justice of Federal Circuit); Joyce Ward (Director Office of Education of US Patent & Trademark Office); Bruce Berman (CEO, Brody Berman Associates, Chairman, the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding) and Carol Beckham, Executive Director (former Vice President of AT&T Intellectual Property LLC).
The USIPA Board currently has over 60 members from across the IP ecosystem. Representatives include: US Patent & Trademark Office, Intellectual Property Owners Association, American Intellectual Property Law Association, Licensing Executives Society, National Inventors Hall of Fame, US Chamber of Commerce, the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding, National Council for Expanding American Innovation, and Lemelson-MIT. Several state IP alliances are also on the board including Georgia IP Alliance, Illinois IP Alliance, and New York IP Alliance. Additional members include numerous IP organizations, law firms, corporations, consultants and inventors.
“It is inspiring to see so many IP leaders and organizations join together to facilitate American IP objectives through support for inventors, designers, students and startups,” said Scott Frank, USIPA Chair. "The Alliance will enhance our ability to compete in the global economy and encourage new innovation and creativity for now and decades to come.”
"I am thrilled to be part of USIPA,” said David Kappos, Vice Chairman and former Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and Chief IP Counsel at IBM. “USIPA is unique – a broad-based alliance of all parties interested in creativity and innovation, and with membership spanning individuals and organizations. USIPA is the ‘umbrella’ organization that can unite the entire community of interest around creativity and innovation."
To learn more about the USIPA, please visit www.usipalliance.org or contact Carol Beckham, at carol.beckham@usipalliance.org.
