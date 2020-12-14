NYCCD Chief Dentist Emanuel Layliev Featured in Teeth Whitening Discussion with InsideHook.com

New York City’s leading cosmetic dentistry professional spoke with the go-to luxury lifestyle news outlet about several trendy at-home teeth whitening products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Dentist at the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry (NYCCD) Dr. Emanuel Layliev recently sat down with InsideHook.com to talk about the landscape of at-home cosmetic dentistry products.

Especially in the United States, where cosmetic dentistry has developed into a widespread industry in the past three decades, interest in DIY and at-home options for shinier, straighter smiles has risen as well.

Dr. Emanuel Layliev has worked with some of the preeminent leaders in cosmetic dentistry. As an experienced and highly-skilled professional in the industry, InsideHook.com reached out to him to hear some of his recommendations on each product category.

The article dove into four products that are consistently advertised and promoted on social media:

— Teeth-whitening strips

— Teeth-whitening pens

— LED teeth whitening kits

— Activated charcoal

In regards to teeth-whitening strips, Dr. Layliev touted them as the best overall at-home option for achieving whiter teeth. The article does mention that “the process is a bit more drawn out than if you were to get your teeth professionally whitened, since there isn’t much of a concentration of peroxide in whitening strips.”

While he acknowledged the ability of whitening pens to help maintain teeth, Dr. Layliev’s professional recommendation was that people only use them for touch-up whitening rather than restoration.

Regarding LED teeth whitening kits, there was little to say in their favor. Dr. Layliev explained that for whitening to occur, teeth need lengthy exposure to chemical agents. He pointed out that at-home LED whitening kits lack the same concentration of peroxide that whitening strips or professional treatments do.

Lastly, the article discusses a surge of activated charcoal products that has flooded the cosmetic dentistry market in the past few years. Dr. Layliev confidently insists that dental professionals like himself haven’t seen sufficient scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of these products. He steers back to whitening strips and pens, once again, as the only really proven methods of at-home whitening ability.

Dr. Layliev ultimately relays that professional treatments are simply the most effective and long-lasting option, especially compared to most trendy teeth whitening products. Even whitening strips, the most acclaimed at-home option, will take 1-3 weeks for a noticed improvement. Meanwhile, the Chief Dentist at NYCCD still maintains that, “doing it within the office allows [dentists] to use the highest percentage of peroxide in order to achieve the best possible result in a controlled fashion. It’s usually an instant result.”

