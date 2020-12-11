Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,163 in the last 365 days.

Outbound I-376 Parkway East Lane Restriction Saturday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, December 12 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on I-376 in the outbound direction in the area of the Panhandle Bridge between the Liberty Bridge and the Grant Street (Exit 71A) interchange will occur from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews from the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will remove inspection access cables.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Outbound I-376 Parkway East Lane Restriction Saturday in Pittsburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.