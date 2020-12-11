Outbound I-376 Parkway East Lane Restriction Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, December 12 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on I-376 in the outbound direction in the area of the Panhandle Bridge between the Liberty Bridge and the Grant Street (Exit 71A) interchange will occur from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews from the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will remove inspection access cables.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #