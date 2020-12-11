Single Truck Limit to be Implemented on Route 3008 (West Mud Pike Road) Bridge in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a single truck limit on the Route 3008 (West Mud Pike Road) bridge over South Glade Creek located near New Centerville in Milford Township, Somerset County. This bridge carries approximately 500 vehicles per day.

Trucks will be limited to one truck at a time on the bridge. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective once the signs are posted.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101