Daytime Periodic Lane Closures on I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and U.S. 1 (City Avenue) interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships, Montgomery County, on Monday, December 14, through Thursday, December 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

