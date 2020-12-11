I-95 Lane Restrictions, Ramp Closures, Stoppages Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

12/11/2020

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane and ramp closures and stoppages will be in place on Interstate 95 next week between the Bridge Street and Columbus Boulevard interchanges in Philadelphia for various construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Weather permitting, the I-95 restrictions and locations are:

Sunday, December 13, through Wednesday, December 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound center and left lanes and shoulder will be closed at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, south of the existing three-lane traffic pattern, for soil borings;

Monday, December 14, through Thursday, December 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place in the area of Penn’s Landing for soil borings;

Monday, December 14, through Thursday, December 17, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for overhead ramp demolition. For each occurrence, one lane will close at 8:00 PM, and a second lane will close at 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning:

Wednesday, December 16, through Friday, December 18, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound center and left lane and shoulder will be closed at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, south of the existing three-lane traffic pattern, for soil borings;

Thursday, December 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound Aramingo Avenue and the ramp to southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange will be closed for a traffic pattern switch on the ramp. Motorists heading for southbound I-95 or Richmond Street will be detoured east on Cumberland Street to south on Richmond Street/Delaware Avenue to the on-ramp at Market Street; and

Thursday, December 17, and Friday, December 18, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, there will be periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes on the ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to Aramingo Avenue (current detour route for closed bridge ramps to northbound and southbound I-95) for removal of overhead ramp beams.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching these work areas.

The construction activities are part of ongoing I-95 reconstruction projects at the Bridge Street, Betsy Ross Bridge, and Girard Avenue interchanges. The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange and in the area of Penn’s Landing.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

