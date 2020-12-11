Two Maryland Teachers Receive National Honors in Math, Science Education

December 11, 2020

Educators Among 107 Nationwide Receiving PAEMST Awards

BALTIMORE, MD – (December 11, 2020) – Two Maryland teachers were among 107 educators nationwide that received the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). Stacie Marvin, the mathematics instructional team leader at Hammond Middle School in Howard County, and Hemalatha Bhaskaran, a science teacher at James M. Bennett High School in Wicomico County are Maryland’s latest PAEMST honorees.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the excellence of Stacie Marvin and Hemalatha Bhaskaran, two teachers who have set the bar high for their students,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “I commend their drive, dedication, and commitment to teaching and STEM education despite the challenging times presented by the pandemic. Congratulations on this distinguished honor.”

“This national distinction is truly a great honor, recognizing the nation’s most outstanding teachers who exemplify the best in teaching. Congratulations to Stacie Marvin and Hemalatha Bhaskaran, two true champions of education!” said Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D.

The awards were established by Congress in 1983. Each year, the President recognizes up to 108 exemplary teachers; nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). The PAEMST is the highest award given by the U.S. government to teachers of mathematics and science, kindergarten through 12th grade, including computer science. This year, teachers in grades 7-12 were honored.

A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at state and national levels assess all applications before recommending nominees. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom, and for their dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Awardees come from one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and United States territories (American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

Each receives a signed certificate from the President, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, and a trip to Washington, D.C. They attend a series of recognition events, participate in professional development opportunities, and discuss with policy-makers ways to improve STEM education. For more information please visit https://www.paemst.org/recognition

