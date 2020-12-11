12 Months of Chocolate Sweetest Gig for Kids to Eat and Love Work to Launch in LA
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Fund Gigs for Kids www.RecruitingforGood.com
A club for like-minded families and professionals in LA who love to help kids + enjoy exclusive rewards #goodiefoodieclub
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun monthly program '12 Months of Chocolate;' teaching kids to love work by hiring Middle School students for foodie gig.
12 Months of Chocolate is the sweetest monthly paid gig for kids to eat (learn to work and earn their keep). Every month, a new team of kids will be chosen for the purposeful work program.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For over 20 years, we have helped companies find talented professionals. We know what it takes to succeed in the workforce. And look forward to teaching kids to love work; find their passion, purpose, and play."
How Kids Land Our Monthly Sweet Gig
1. Kids Must Attend Middle School and Live on the Westside.
2. Participate in weekly creative writing contest 'Love Chocolate Contest.'
3. The most inspirational entries; land the paid gig (every month, we choose a new set of kids for the paid gig).
Carlos Cymerman, "We love to prepare kids for life...parents inspire your fun kids to participate today, and make you proud."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is "Our Way of Giving Back to People Who Make Referrals" and help Recruiting for Good fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. Club Members earn exclusive rewards to enjoy LA's Finest Food (Fine Dining, For 'Her' The Ultimate Wine Reward, and Special Foodie Events). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Starting in January 2021, Recruiting for Good is hiring kids for the sweetest monthly paid gig '12 Months of Chocolate.' Our purpose is to teach kids to love work, have fun, and earn their keep. This fun gig to eat is exclusively for Middle School Students who participate in 'Love Chocolate Contest,' and live on the Westside. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com. Every month, we choose a new set of kids to participate in our meaningful program.
The Love Chocolate Contest is weekly and its purpose is to inspire fun for kids (takes only 10 minutes to participate). Most inspirational entries win a 4 piece Belgian Chocolate Ballotin Box from KC Chocolatiers in Santa Monica. www.LoveChocolateContest.com
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project in May 2020, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' review Top 100 Dishes in LA. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid eating gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
