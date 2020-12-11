Dr. Bell: “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19 and save lives;” Latest COVID-19 Update (December 11, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 11, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One week ago, today, South Carolina announced its highest number of new cases of COVID-19. Today, we eclipse that number by more than 700.

A total of 3,217 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 are announced today and 47 additional South Carolinians have their lost their lives because of this virus. Our state has now suffered 4,673 deaths and exceeded 245,200 cases.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

State public health officials are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking small steps that make a big difference, including:

wearing a face mask;

social distancing from others by at least six feet;

getting tested and staying home when you’re sick; and

limiting contact with those outside your household.

“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19. As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”

In addition to following public health safety precautions, DHEC continues to urge South Carolinians to answer the call if DHEC calls you, be open and honest with our case investigators and contact monitors and follow their guidance. Through these calls, the information you provide to our public health staff helps them take actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 11, 2020)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Confirmed and probable cases: 228,261/16,965

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,332/341

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,012,387

Testing opportunities available statewide: 304

16,897 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

18.6% percent positive

