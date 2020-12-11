December 10, 2020 - Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System Honored as Large Employer of the Year by Texas Workforce Commission

Date: December 11, 2020

AUSTIN – Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System ( DHR Health ) – was named Large Employer of the Year at the Texas Workforce Commission's ( TWC ) 24rd Annual Texas Workforce Conference held virtually on December 9th. DHR Health was nominated by Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley and chosen as the Large Employer of the Year from among three exemplary finalists, out of 19 large private-sector employers nominated. All nominees were recognized for contributions to their community’s workforce through innovation and collaboration with their Texas Workforce Solutions partner.

“Congratulations to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System, this year’s Large Employer of the Year Award winner, for their demonstrated commitment to the Lower Rio Grande Valley,” said TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel. “Their innovative partnership with local Workforce Solutions offices to hire, train and invest in local workers is needed now more than ever.”

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System, located in Edinburg, is a 500+ bed physician-owned health system offering some of the most comprehensive medical care in the Rio Grande Valley. The company DHR Health currently employs over 5,000 residents of the RGV, and in securing the Skills Development Fund, DHR Health has been able to provide an estimated 27,900 hours of training to incumbent workers thus far, with an estimated 77,770 hours of training at the completion of the grant.

“Skilled healthcare workers are essential, said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System has developed a pipeline of skilled workers that will continue to help the entire Rio Grande Valley for years to come.”

With a rapidly growing healthcare industry, DHR Health is working with Workforce Solutions to develop the necessary infrastructure to attract, promote, and retain top quality medical professionals and education to meet the industry demand. DHR Health is proud to continue working to build new partnerships with the Texas Workforce Commission, South Texas College, Region One Education Service Center and its 37-member school districts serving over 400,000 students, as well as various other business and community partners.

“Congratulations to DHR Health on this recognition and for their continued leadership throughout the South Texas region,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Their partnership with South Texas College has helped to create new jobs and provide state of the art training for their current emp loyees.”

Through the Skills Development Fund Initiative, the Texas Workforce Commission awarded the partnership of South Texas College and DHR Health with the largest Skills Development Grant of its kind, a major milestone for healthcare partnerships in the state and for workforce training, education, and funding in the region. The skills development initiative serves as a model for other employers in the healthcare sector throughout the state and country. Additionally, TWC has a unique opportunity to work with DHR Health and school districts to help expand the talent pipeline of education in healthcare increasing the number of students graduating with certificates and degrees in healthcare and ultimately obtaining highly skilled, high paying jobs.

In addition to employee training, DHR Health has established strong partnerships with local school districts and colleges to increase student exposure and awareness of education and career opportunities in healthcare. DHR Health partnered with PSJA Independent School District and South Texas College ( STC ) to create a one of a kind program providing high school students a pathway into concurrent enrollment in the Associate’s Degree in Nursing program at STC and employment at DHR Health. Through partnerships with area school districts and Region One Education Service Center, DHR Health was instrumental in securing funding to expand this program, to include three school districts, allowing up to 60 high school students each year to begin their education in nursing.

Additionally, two other exemplary employers were finalists for Texas Workforce Solutions Large Employer of the Year. Amazon Fulfillment Center, nominated by Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas. The Fulfillment Center, is one of one hundred and seventy-five centers operating across the globe, employs 49,322 residents in Coppell Texas. S&B Engineers and Constructors Limited, nominated by Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas. The company takes a unique, holistic approach to their training program that goes outside the normal teaching of craft skill sets.

Each of the 28 local workforce development boards recognized a Local Employer of Excellence at the conference. The award honors an employer that is actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and has made a positive impact on employers, workers and the community.

