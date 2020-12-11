December 10, 2020 - Research Advanced Methods Incorporated Honored as Small Employer of the Year 

Date: December 11, 2020

AUSTIN – Research Advanced Methods Incorporated (RAM Inc.) was named Small Employer of the Year at the Texas Workforce Commission’s ( TWC ) 24th Annual Texas Workforce Employer Awards held virtually this year on December 9th. RAM Inc. was nominated by Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas and chosen as the Small Employer of the Year from among three exemplary finalists, out of 21 small employers nominated. All nominees were recognized for contributions to their community’s workforce through innovation and collaboration with their Texas Workforce Solutions partner.

RAM’s focus on creating a diverse, talented and empowered workforce is an essential component of their success. What is unique is their strong investment in leadership training of their current workforce and their strong focus on leadership and technical training for the emerging workforce. Their “Bottom-up Innovation” model actively promotes innovation and leadership at all levels of the company based on the belief that all team members contribute value that is essential for success.

“Congratulations to RAM Inc. for their exemplary work among their peers, and for strengthening the community by creating opportunities for Texans to obtain and maintain good jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Small Businesses like Ram Inc., play an important role in developing a quality workforce that’s eager and willing to contribute to the community.”

The company has grown from a few employees and one small building to multi-building plant with sophisticated equipment capable of producing precision customized products used in the aerospace, healthcare and energy industries across the globe. All staff at RAM, Inc. are eligible to receive training and financial support for continuing education and participate in quarterly safety and leadership training. Investing in their employees promotes individual professional growth and ensures the company remains agile to meet customer demand, from addressing market changes to cutting edge technological advances.

“By offering training opportunities to each and every employee, RAM Inc. continues to grow and remains competitive on a global level,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Promoting innovation and leadership at all levels reinforces the message that all team members contribute value and are essential to success.”

RAM Inc., a 30-year-old, woman-owned company founded on innovation and excellent customer service, is a sole source manufacturer of critical defense articles and precision components used in energy, healthcare and aerospace industries worldwide. Due to RAM’s leadership, the company’s workforce grew in 2020 by 35% from 46 to 63 employees, creating a $14 million economic impact locally. Perhaps most important to workers, RAM Inc. offers a pathway to quality careers in the high-tech aerospace industry minus the traffic and congestion.

“Congratulations to RAM Inc. on receiving this award which recognizes their innovation and leadership as a leading Texas employer in their community," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Small businesses are the backbone of our Texas economy and Ram Inc. is a prime example of why Texas continues to lead the nation as the #1 state in the country to do business.”

Over the past year, RAM devoted 150+ hours to presentations encouraging over 400 students in k-12 to pursue STEM careers. RAM invests over $25,000 annually in training and tuition assistance for employees, their families and students at the community college.

Additionally, two other exemplary employers were finalists for Texas Workforce Solutions Small Employer of the Year. Computer Crusher Recycling Company was nominated by Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas. Computer Crusher Recycling has 11 employees and is focused on developing its workforce and providing valuable career opportunities. Hobbs Bonded Fibers was nominated by Workforce Solutions Heart of Texas. The company’s proven commitment to its community and 160 employees has made it a prized contributor to and partner of the Texas workforce system.

Each of the 28 local workforce development boards recognized a Local Employer of Excellence. The award honors an employer that is actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and has made a positive impact on employers, workers and the community.

