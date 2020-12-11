Recruiting for Good Launches Funnest Weekly Love Chocolate Contest for LA Kids
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest creative writing contest for Middle School students; and rewarding LA's Best Belgian Chocolate.
The Love Chocolate Contest is weekly and its purpose is to inspire fun for kids (takes only 10 minutes to participate). Most inspirational entries win a 4-piece Belgian Chocolate Ballotin Box from KC Chocolatiers in Santa Monica.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to inspire kids thru creative writing; kids find their passion, purpose, and play."
How Kids Participate in Love Chocolate Contest
1. Kids Must Attend Middle School and Live in LA
2. Kids answer the following; "What is one thing, you love most about your mom; and why (write two sentences).
3. Entries are hand printed, parents take pictures and email entries to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
Every week, a winner is chosen.
Carlos Cymerman, "Participate today to have fun, and surprise your mom, with the most awesome entry...she will treasure it forever."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is "Our Way of Giving Back to People Who Make Referrals" and help Recruiting for Good fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. Club Members earn exclusive rewards to enjoy LA's Finest Food (Fine Dining, For 'Her' The Ultimate Wine Reward, and Special Foodie Events). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Starting in January 2021, Recruiting for Good is hiring kids for the sweetest monthly paid gig '12 Months of Chocolate.' Our purpose is to teach kids to love work, have fun, and earn their keep. This fun gig to eat is exclusively for Middle School Students who participate in 'Love Chocolate Contest,' and live on the Westside. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com.
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project in May 2020, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' review Top 100 Dishes in LA. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid eating gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
KC Chocolatier is Santa Monica's Premium Fresh Belgian Chocolatier: We are an independent store that stocks the finest single piece luxury chocolate, flown over from Belgium for you to enjoy! www.KCSantaMonica.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
