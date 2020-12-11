Suspect Sought in an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Offense: 2200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On the listed date, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspect was observed operating a stolen vehicle at the listed location.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.