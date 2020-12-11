Arrest Made in a Homicide: 700 Block of Morton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the 700 block of Morton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:02 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Friday, December 4, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Devonte Wilson of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 32 year-old Mohamed Goodwin, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

At the time of his arrest, Goodwin was under supervision with Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia. He has several prior arrests including Assault on a Police Officer, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.