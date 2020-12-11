Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,123 in the last 365 days.

Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Annual Meeting (conference call) - December 16th, 2020 at 5:15 pm

The purposes of the Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is to provide recommendations to IDFG regional staff on the implementation of emergency winter feeding for big game. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss current and predicted weather conditions and how this might impact our need to conduct emergency winter feeding for big game in the Magic Valley. 

Meeting Agenda

5:15 – 5:30 pm: Introductions

5:30 – 5:45 pm: Current and predicted weather and big game conditions

5:45 – 6:00 pm: Logistics to consider if emergency winter feeding is needed

6:00 – 6:15 pm: Committee re-appointments

Please contact John Guthrie at (208) 324-4359 with any questions.

You just read:

Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Annual Meeting (conference call) - December 16th, 2020 at 5:15 pm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.