Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Annual Meeting (conference call) - December 16th, 2020 at 5:15 pm

The purposes of the Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is to provide recommendations to IDFG regional staff on the implementation of emergency winter feeding for big game. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss current and predicted weather conditions and how this might impact our need to conduct emergency winter feeding for big game in the Magic Valley.

Meeting Agenda

5:15 – 5:30 pm: Introductions

5:30 – 5:45 pm: Current and predicted weather and big game conditions

5:45 – 6:00 pm: Logistics to consider if emergency winter feeding is needed

6:00 – 6:15 pm: Committee re-appointments

Please contact John Guthrie at (208) 324-4359 with any questions.