Interstate 81 Southbound Lane Restrictions in Lackawanna County Between Exits 185 and 180, Saturday, December 12th

Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on I 81 SB this Saturday, December 12 in order to place seals on bridge decks. Lane restrictions will take place as follows:

In the area of exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) and 184 (Moosic Street) from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and at exit 180 (Moosic) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

