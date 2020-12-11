Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) Lane Restrictions Next Week for Bridge Replacement in Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Short-term traffic stoppages and lane shifts are scheduled on Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) between Shady Lane and Shelly Road in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, December 14, through Friday, December 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for paving operations under a project to replace three poor condition bridges carrying Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) over Unami Creek, Ridge Valley Creek and the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek in Upper Salford and Marlborough townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

In addition to the lane restrictions with flagging, a single lane pattern remains in effect through the end of the month on Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) between Long Mill Road and Shady Lane, for construction of the bridge, over the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek. The bridges over the Unami Creek and Ridge Valley Creek were replaced and reopened in December 2019.

H & K Group, Inc., of Skippack, PA is the general contractor on the $9,677,372 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

The entire project is expected to be completed in spring of 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

