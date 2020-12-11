Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,127 in the last 365 days.

Runaway June Brings Virtual Concert to Military for Holidays

AFE Presents "When I Think About Christmas"

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASHVILLE, TN – Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, Runaway June is bringing a new music special to the U.S. military and Armed Forces Entertainment, just in time for the holidays. When I Think About Christmas is an original virtual concert coming Friday, December 11th, exclusively on YouTube.

Watch the Premiere

The band delivers heart-warming renditions of “Let It Snow,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Sleigh Ride.” Delivering a one-of-a-kind experience for deployed active-duty military and their families, Runaway June delights with Christmas spirit in an AFE first! Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne, and Natalie Stovall make up the Nashville trio behind the acclaimed 2019 album, “Blue Roses.” CMT‘s “Next Women of Country” will next appear on Luke Bryan’s “Proud To Be Right Here” tour in 2021.

Runaway June’s latest EP, also titled When I Think About Christmas is available on all streaming platforms. In the special concert, you’ll see them sing original singles from the release. Listen to “Christmas on the Radio” and other Runaway June favorites like “Lipstick” and “We Were Rich.”

About Armed Forces Entertainment: AFE is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, we bring a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 roops annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime. All while creating experiences as rewarding for the entertainers as it is for the service members.

Attachment 


Gregory Valdez
Armed Forces Entertainment PR
7135160462
gregory@rc-co.com

You just read:

Runaway June Brings Virtual Concert to Military for Holidays

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.