Strong Arm Material Handling Expands Heavy Duty Tarp Portfolio Amid Covid-19

Scaffold Debris Netting

Strong Arm Material Handling Increases Full Service Line of Heavy Duty Tarps including Mesh & Construction Tarps from Increased Demand

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strong Arm Material Handling is pleased to announce the expansion of its offerings for Heavy Duty Tarps including Clear Vinyl Tarps , Mesh Tarps, and Privacy Fence Screens, expanding into more Industrial & Construction UsesWith the Increased demand after the lull in Industrial Businesses a surge in the third quarter of 2020 in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contractors throughout the North American construction marketplace, with stimulus legislation, as well as infrastructure spending from the Federal Government. The increase demand comes from spending for the prepared mitigation of Covid-19 spread in Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional Spaces.Strong Arm's New Website has automated search, and processing of Heavy Duty Vinyl Tarps for rapid order flows. Contractors require quick searching, ordering, and delivery serving oil and gas, heavy industry, renewable energy, highway construction projects, and even electric utility transmission projects.Strong Arm Material Handling's industrial & Construction Tarp Covering Products Include:About Strong Arm Material HandlingStrong Arm Material Handling of heavy duty tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial curtains . As specialists in heavy duty tarps such as clear vinyl tarps, and Privacy Fence Screens where they are the Wholesale Price Leader. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as expert sales staff to facilitate customers through the specification process insuring their order is on time and on budget. Strong Arm Material Handling has the experience to provide barrier protection tarps in projects large or small.