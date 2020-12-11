DIGIFAST Sponsors 2020 Clash Royale World Champions, Team Queso
DIGIFAST to Sponsor Spanish Leading Esports Organization Team Queso, 2020 Clash Royale World ChampionsCHINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chino, California U.S.A. December 11, 2020 – DIGIFAST, a gaming equipment and products provider today announced that it has signed an agreement with the prominent Spanish Esports organization Team Queso to become its newest 2021 one-year deal sponsor. Team Queso is well-known within the esports community, and the growth of the Queso club is noticeable with millions of fans around the world, nowadays Team Queso has squads in Clash Royale, PAUBG Mobile ,Valorant, Fortnite, League of Legends, and CS: GO.
The sponsor deal is expected to last 12 months, making DIGIFAST one of the prominent gaming-loving brands to participate in the fans community and boost its brand presence around the world. DIGIFAST ’s logo will be displayed on the Team’s contest livestreams, Team’s official jersey, website and social media.
The announcement comes after the Team Queso won Clash Royale League West fall season 2020.
Team Queso have been crowned the Clash Royale League 2020 world champions after triumphing over SK Gaming in the finals in early December 2020. Team Queso and SK Gaming defeated PONOS and paiN Gaming respectively to advance to the finals. In the final set, the two heavyweights from the West, SK’s Morten and Team Queso’s Ruben faced off to decide the world champions. Team Queso’s Ruben won two back-to-back games to secure the set and the series for Team Queso. Unsurprisingly, Queso’s Ruben was distinguished as the finals MVP for his one-vs-one set victories.
“We are excited to be working with Team Queso as a gaming enthusiast brand, with such honor to participate in the gaming community to deliver DIGIFAST’s courageous and fighting spirit, Team Queso has noticeably growing fans and influencers across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, striving and overcoming is Team Queso‘s organization value, which makes it the perfect showcase for our gaming brand and products, “ said Justin Dobrusky, general manager of DIGIFAST USA.
DIGIFAST is sponsoring several esports events and influencers in North America and Asia and continues seeking more sponsorship opportunities in other regions to deepen its brand presence.
DIGIFAST has newly introduced its comfort-driven innovations such as the immersive sound gaming headset, water-resistant RGB gaming keyboards, high-speed mousepads, streaming and recording video capture device. Incredible high-quality, gamer-driven innovations at more affordable price aim to level up Esports lovers’ gaming experiences.
About DIGIFAST
DIGIFAST is a gaming equipment provider founded in California USA, focused on developing high-quality, longer lifespan gaming products. The members working at DIGIFAST are all game enthusiasts, aimed at offering unique electronics, must-have upgrades, and the best gaming gear for individuals seeking power and performance in their PC equipment. Enabling advancement in comfort-driven gaming products to level up the gaming experience.
DIGIFAST’s logos’ origin stems from Irish mythology in an interesting story about the warbird known as Badb (pronounced bəiv). Badb is a mythical creature that can shapeshift and often appears in the form of a crow above giant battles, inspiring courage to warriors in battle.
About Team Queso
Team Queso is a Spanish eSports organization founded by Álvaro ‘Alvaro845’ González and Alicia ‘Alimorol’ Morote in February 2017. Focused at first on mobile games and with the goal of transcending borders and competing globally, the club began with Vainglory and Clash Royale, and has expanded into Arena of Valor and Hearthstone. Team Queso has been able to dominate the mobile competitive scene and created millions of fans around the world. In June 2018, Team Queso expanded into PC gaming with the acquisition of a Fortnite competitive squad. The growth of the club was noticeable and got sponsored by Telepizza, after considering eSports to be a new market niche. Nowadays Team Queso has squads in Clash Royale, Arena of Valor, Fortnite, Counter-Strike, Smite, Rainbow Six, Brawl Stars and PUBG Mobile and the list is likely to keep on growing.
