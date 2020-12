CIO Leadership: For the First Time Ever, HMG Strategy Co-Hosts the 2020 SIM Connect Live Conference with 500+ CIOs and Tech Execs Registered

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will host the 2020 SIM Connect Live conference for the first time ever on December 15. With 40 chapters across the U.S. and around the world, the Society for Information Management (SIM) is the world’s premier networking organization for IT leaders.



The event has already generated more than 500 registrants from around the world with technology executives continuing to flood in to join the event. Click here to learn more about the event and to register.

HMG Strategy has produced more than 100 digital events since March, bringing together the world’s most distinguished and innovative technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges facing technology executives now and into the future.

HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller and SIM International CEO Mark Taylor will lead an engaging discussion throughout the event on matters critical to enterprise success and career ascent. Topics technology leaders will be discussing at the event include fostering radical business innovation and cultural change across the organization, preparing your company to grow and thrive into 2021 and beyond, and how to cultivate digital innovation securely.

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to host the 2020 SIM Connect Live conference,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We work closely with SIM leaders from all over the U.S. every day and their experiences provide invaluable insight into the top leadership challenges that technology executives are facing and the future of the industry. This is a can’t-miss event.”

Notable technology executives speaking at the 2020 SIM Connect Live conference on December 15 include:

Julia Anderson , Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Wayne Bulmahn , Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH

, Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate Melissa Hohauser , SVP, IT Director, Servicing and Ops, TCF Bank

, SVP, IT Director, Servicing and Ops, TCF Bank Jeanette Horan , Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor

, Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor Rodney Kenyon , GVP, Global Oracle Applications Support, Rimini Street

, GVP, Global Oracle Applications Support, Rimini Street Susan Malisch , VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago

, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

, EVP & CIO, AIG Rafael A. Sanchez , CIO, Feld Entertainment, Inc.

, CIO, Feld Entertainment, Inc. Marcus Session , President, SIM Tampa Bay; VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

, President, SIM Tampa Bay; VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management



Valued partners for the 2020 SIM Connect Live on December 12 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Obsidian, PagerDuty, Rimini Street, the Society for Information Management, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

On December 16th, HMG Strategy will host two separate webinars powered by Zoom. The first, Forward Thinking on the Future Digital Workplace, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, will focus on how CIOs and technology executives must focus on what the future of work will look like and how they can best position their companies and team members to remain engaged and productive for the long haul.

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT that same day, HMG Strategy will also host a webinar powered by Zoom entitled ‘Protecting the Hybrid Enterprise.’ In this event, which is tailored for CISOs and security leaders, top security executives will share the steps they’re taking to protect the enterprise as their organizations shift to hybrid work models. These issues include security associated with remote staff bringing unsecured personal devices into the office as well as securing data properly as employees repeatedly transition between in-office and remote workspaces.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace, where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities -- Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy’s Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that’s best suited to address their requirements.

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

