ZAGG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ZAGG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (the “Buyer Group.”)



On December 11, 2020, ZAGG announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by the Buyer Group. Pursuant to the merger agreement, ZAGG stockholders will receive $4.20 in cash for each share of ZAGG common stock owned and up to an additional $0.25 in cash per share if ZAGG’s Paycheck Protection Program Loan (the “PPP Loan”) is forgiven. The deal is scheduled to close in the middle of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that ZAGG’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for ZAGG’s stockholders.

If you own shares of ZAGG and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

