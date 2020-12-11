Governor Newsom Announces Dee Dee Myers as Senior Advisor and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz)

Published: Dec 11, 2020

SACRAMENTO –Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Dee Dee Myers to serve as Senior Advisor to the Governor and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), a cabinet-level position.

“California is the world’s fifth-largest economy and the gateway to the rest of the world,” said Governor Newsom. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted our economy, California will bounce back thanks to our incredible assets and our spirit of innovation. An economic recovery that lifts all Californians will require us to work together. With more than three decades of experience in both the public and private sectors – in California and nationally – Dee Dee brings an ability to work across sectors, ensuring that our recovery is built upon common ground and common solutions.”

Myers, 59, of Los Angeles, joined the Newsom Administration in May as a volunteer at the peak of the COVID-19 public health crisis working to support the Governor and his team, including the Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery. Prior to joining the Newsom Administration, Myers served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for Warner Bros. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director of the Glover Park Group, where she counseled corporate and non-profit clients on strategic and crisis communications, reputation management and strategic positioning. Myers also served as White House Press Secretary during President Bill Clinton’s first term and was the first woman to hold the position.

After leaving the White House, she worked as a Political Analyst, Commentator and Writer as well as a Contributing Editor to Vanity Fair. She is Author of the New York Times best-selling book “Why Women Should Rule the World.” She also co-hosted the CNBC political talk show “Equal Time” and was a consultant on the Emmy Award-winning drama series “The West Wing.” Before joining the Clinton presidential campaign in 1991, Myers worked on a number of local, state and national campaigns. She served as Press Secretary for Dianne Feinstein in her 1990 bid for governor of California and worked on the presidential campaigns of Governor Michael S. Dukakis and Vice President Walter F. Mondale. Myers also worked on the staffs of Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley and California State Senator Art Torres. Myers is a Director of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. and serves on the boards of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $200,004. Myers is a Democrat.

###