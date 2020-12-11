Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,080 in the last 365 days.

Swain County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Closed Due to an Exposure to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution and to help protect the public and court staff, Swain County court officials have announced that the clerk of superior court’s office will be closed Friday, December 11, and Monday, December 14, due to an exposure to COVID-19. District court sessions have also been canceled for Monday, December 14.  

Emergency filings will be accepted between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.  A drop box located in the front of the building through the first entrance to the left is available for all emergency and other filings. 

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date. 

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov

You just read:

Swain County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Closed Due to an Exposure to COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.