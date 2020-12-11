Swain County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Closed Due to an Exposure to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution and to help protect the public and court staff, Swain County court officials have announced that the clerk of superior court’s office will be closed Friday, December 11, and Monday, December 14, due to an exposure to COVID-19. District court sessions have also been canceled for Monday, December 14.

Emergency filings will be accepted between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. A drop box located in the front of the building through the first entrance to the left is available for all emergency and other filings.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov