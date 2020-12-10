Pelosi Statement on President-Elect Biden Domestic Policy Nominations

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President-elect Biden announced key nominations for domestic policy roles:

“President-elect Biden has continued to assemble a team defined by experience and excellence with these nominations for key domestic policy roles. Democrats look forward to working with these leaders:

• “Congresswoman Marcia Fudge is a champion for justice and equality, who has been a driving force in Congressional Democrats’ work to strengthen our democracy and defend the dignity and civil rights of all Americans.

• “Katherine Tai is a widely respected expert bringing outstanding experience to Democrats’ work to craft smart, strategic trade policy that lifts up American workers and creates American jobs.

• “Denis McDonough’s steady, crisis-tested leadership will be a great asset at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, as Democrats work to ensure that no veteran or military family is left behind.

• “Ambassador Susan Rice is a proven leader and dedicated public servant, who will be an important force behind the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to advance the health, financial security and well-being of the American people.

• “Governor Tom Vilsack brings great experience to the Agriculture Department, which will be essential to our work to address food and financial insecurity in both rural and urban communities during the pandemic.”

