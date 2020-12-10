Winners of corporate occupational health and safety contest awarded

December 10, 2020, 16:45

The winners of the occupational health and safety management contest for the subsidiaries of Gazprom in 2017–2019 were awarded at the meeting of the Company's Management Committee.

Among the gas production, processing and storage subsidiaries, Gazprom Dobycha Astrakhan emerged as the winner, Gazprom UGS took second place, and Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy won third place.

Among the gas transportation subsidiaries, Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk was named the best, Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta was placed second, and third place went to Gazprom Transgaz Samara.

Among the subsidiaries engaged in infrastructure support and development, Gazprom Inform became the winner, Gazprom Flot won second place, and Gazprom Novy Urengoy Gas Chemical Complex was placed third.

Background The occupational health and safety management contest for Gazprom's subsidiaries is held every three years. In 2017, the contest was held for the first time, summing up the results achieved by the subsidiaries in 2014–2016. The efficiency of occupational health and safety management systems is assessed using a set of criteria, including accident frequency rates, working conditions, and qualifications of employees responsible for workplace safety. One of the key purposes of the contest is to promote best practices in occupational health and safety management.