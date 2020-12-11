Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market to Reach USD 1,396.2 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

An increase in the trend of work from home and increased cyber threats are driving the demand for the Employee Remote Monitoring Software market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market is forecasted to reach USD 1,396.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in the number of employees accessing office data from remote locations and a seamless workflow from a distant location helps in creating an efficient workflow for the employees. Moreover, the rise in globalization for businesses, free capital flow, marked by free trade and cheaper workforce, are encouraging the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of maintenance of data and accessibility may hamper the adoption rate of the market technology. Several industries are focusing on providing remote work, such as TCS, with 4.48 lakh employees all over the world, announced that 75% of its employees would work from home permanently by 2025. Such decisions are creating a need for efficient and cost-effective software.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to boost market demand. Enterprises across the globe are asking their staff to opt for work to stay safe as well as maintain the smooth flow of business operation. The demand for the market will witness a boom in demand by the enterprises to track their employee activity and maintain work productivity. Almost 88% of the enterprises encouraged their employees to work remotely after the pandemic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On-Premises is witnessing a slow demand as cloud technologies continue to evolve. The segment is being adopted as organizations have more control with on-premises solutions. However, it requires a higher upfront capital investment for maintenance and installation.

The proliferation of mobile devices, coupled with rising internet penetration, is fueling the market demand across small and medium enterprises. Small companies are likely to hire more full-time remote workers as it saves money on office space, electricity bills, and equipment. Sales employers hire 66% more remote workers than the overall average.

File transfer tracking software detects when files are added, deleted, or modified from the specified folder. The functionality also triggers projects based on certain conditions set by the organizations and informs the IT team in case of any errors.

Europe is the second-largest market in the employee remote monitoring software. Strict compliances of regulations with regard to protection and access of employees and the need for enhanced employee monitoring are propelling the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Microsoft, Kickidler, Ekran System, ActivTrak, Hubstaff, Teramind, VeriClock, Monitask, and InterGuard, Veriato 360, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market on the basis of component, organization size, solution, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud-based On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small and Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Time Tracking Online Computer Monitoring Productivity Analysis Violations Monitoring Computer Screen Recording Key logger File Transfer Tracking E-mail Monitoring Remote PC Access Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) BFSI Education Hospitality Government Manufacturing Legal Telecom and IT Others (Healthcare, Retail)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



