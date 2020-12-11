Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market to Reach USD 30.17 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 6.6%: Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 17.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends –High prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising occurrences of infectious diseases and growing awareness of sanitation among consumers is boosting the demand of the market.

The Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is forecast to reach USD 30.17 Billion by 2027, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The rising awareness and increasing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are vital driving factors for the growth of the antiseptics and disinfectants market. The increase in healthcare expenditure globally and the surge in disposable income have also impacted the market demand.

The rapid economic development in some countries and demand for advanced healthcare facilities are propelling the market demand. Antiseptics are commonly used in hand washes, sanitizers, soaps, gels, and scrubs, among other products, to destroy pathogens and limit their growth. Disinfectants are used in the form of solutions, sprays, powder, and gels to decontaminate surfaces, equipment, and inanimate objects.

Governments’ effort to reduce HAIs and create awareness for the product is also boosting the demand for the antiseptics and disinfectants market. However, stringent regulations are restraining the entry of new manufacturers into the market.

The COVID-19 Impact:

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the WHO encouraged people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus, especially in hospitals or other institutions where infected patients are being treated. Coronavirus is having a substantial impact on the surface disinfectant industry. The increasing demand for antiseptics and disinfectants as preventive measures against COVID-19 has resulted in changing the dynamics of the market. The demand for the products has surged exponentially. The market has witnessed a high demand during the epidemic and is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of cleaning supplies and more awareness.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Manufacturers are using quaternary ammonium compounds in window cleaners, dishwashing liquids, hand soaps, “all-purpose” cleaners, baby-care products, air fresheners, disinfectant sprays and wipes, floor products, and other cleaning products that advertise anti-microbial activity.

Medical device disinfectants are a range of medical devices designed for usage in dental clinics, clinics, hospitals, and examination centers. These devices are developed for disinfecting and cleaning surfaces, surgical instruments, sensible equipment, and endoscopes, among others. A particular focus of these antiseptics and disinfectants is on microbiological properties, efficacy, and material compatibility.

Hospitals are significant end-users of the antiseptics and disinfectants market. A rise in incidences of infectious diseases is compelling hospitals to adopt products to sanitize surfaces and surroundings.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow with the most significant CAGR due to its high population and prevalence of contagious diseases. The existence of slums in developing regions propels the chance of infection and fuels the need for hygienic surroundings.

Key participants include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, STERIS Plc, Bio-Cide International, Inc., Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Nufarm Limited, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market on the basis of type, product type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chlorine Compounds Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Enzymes Alcohols & Aldehyde Products Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Medical Device Disinfectants Enzymatic Cleaners Surface Disinfectants



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Clinics Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



