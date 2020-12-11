Bristlecone Ranks in Leadership Zone in Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, a leading provider of supply chain transformation and product engineering services, today announced that it has earned a leadership position in Enterprise Software and Software Platform Engineering in Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services – 2020. The annual study analyzes the global Engineering R&D (ER&D) space and assesses service providers’ expertise and capabilities. This year’s report assesses 60 global service providers.

“Bristlecone has been rated a leader in enterprise software and software platform engineering in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D service provider assessment. They have been able to enhance wallet share for software engineering capabilities across multiple verticals such as software and internet, BFSI, retail, CPG, and manufacturing. Bristlecone’s full stack of capabilities from design to development and support, coupled with a strong focus on next-generation capabilities across cloud engineering, data engineering and IoT, position them favorably to win digital engineering-first deals and grow further,” said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

“Demand for our product engineering services has remained high, despite Zinnov reporting an estimated 6% pandemic-related drop in global spending on ER&D services in 2020. We attribute this to the depth of our expertise, our expansive services portfolio, and our ability to continually deliver quick wins and incredible value to customers,” said Vikram Kaul, Vice President, Product Engineering, Bristlecone. “We are pleased to see Zinnov recognize us as a leader in this space.”

In 2020, Bristlecone also earned a leadership position among small and medium-sized Robotic Process Automation (RPA) service providers in Zinnov Zones for RPA Services – 2020 and made its debut in Zinnov Zones for IoT Services – 2020 for its Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.

Bristlecone offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that spans the engineering lifecycle – from design and development to testing and support. Its technology practice areas include:

Cloud Engineering

Smart Integration and Adapter Development

Data Engineering, IoT and Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Test Automation and Quality Assurance

Managed Services and Application Engineering

About ZINNOV

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore and Gurgaon. Over the past 17 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys. With core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation, Zinnov assists clients by:

Providing research and strategy consulting for Technology Service Providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity and cost savings

Growing revenue for companies’ products and services in India and other emerging markets

Helping MNCs expand and/or consolidate their globalization footprint

Enabling technology service providers to identify and create newer business opportunities

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, travel and hospitality, automotive, storage, telecom and networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in the United States, Europe, Japan and India.

For more information, visit www.zinnov.com.

About BRISTLECONE

Bristlecone, a leading provider in supply chain transformation and product engineering services, specializes in delivering AI-powered industry solutions that enable digital resilience and business agility. Since 1998, clients across diverse industries have been turning to Bristlecone for end-to-end digital transformation capabilities. With headquarters in San Jose, California, and 14 global hubs, Bristlecone employs over 2,000 global technology professionals who deliver on a single mission to help customers reimagine, redefine and transform their businesses to be truly digital enterprises. Bristlecone is part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group.

Learn more at www.bristlecone.com.

