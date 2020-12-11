CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Baltimore City Health Department Join Forces to Host Free Flu Shot Clinics

Effort aims to bolster community health and health system stability

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) and the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) are hosting free flu shot clinics on Monday, Dec. 14 at Fort Worthington Elementary and Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Furman Templeton Prep. No appointments and no insurance are needed. Individuals and families are invited to walk up or drive through from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The clinics connect the missions of CareFirst and BCHD to protect the health of our community as well as lessen the burden on our health system during the flu season.

Baltimore is home to many populations vulnerable to developing severe flu illness, including older adults, those with underlying chronic conditions such as asthma and diabetes, and expecting and new mothers. According to BCHD, as of December 10th, 19% of Baltimore residents have received their flu vaccination, well below the Baltimore City Health Department’s goal of 70% vaccine coverage by the end of the 2020/2021 flu season. This initiative is one of several steps CareFirst and BCHD are taking to increase the number of Baltimore City residents vaccinated against the flu this year. This includes distributing targeted social media, radio and mobile billboard ads to promote free and convenient clinic opportunities and increase awareness.

“CareFirst is dedicated to ensuring its communities have access to quality, affordable healthcare, vaccines and other preventive services,” said Dr. Daniel J. Winn, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at CareFirst. “By getting the flu shot, you are not only protecting your health but the health of your friends, family and neighbors. Each of us needs to do our part in following vaccine recommendations to protect ourselves and each other.”

Influenza immunizations also help protect individuals who are considered high-risk from contracting the flu virus and reduce added strain on our health systems as they weather increased surges in COVID-19 cases.

“The Baltimore City Health Department is proud to work alongside dedicated community partners like CareFirst to help spread the word about the importance of the flu vaccine,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “By bringing flu clinics directly to neighborhoods with less vaccine utilization, partnerships like this remove barriers to health care access in Baltimore City, by providing free, direct services to our residents.”

Free Uber rides will be provided for those in need of transportation to the clinics. Individuals are encouraged to text (443) 990-0579 with their name and address for a free ride or voucher. A voucher for a free flu vaccine will be provided to individuals unable to attend a clinic.

“CareFirst’s not-for-profit mission works to remove barriers and improve access to healthcare, and these clinics embody our purpose,” said Destiny Simone-Ramjohn, Vice President of Community Health and Social Impact at CareFirst. “We are honored to work with Baltimore City’s Health Department to meet the needs of individuals and families where they live, learn, work, play and seek care. Baltimore is better when we act together.”

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent, locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About the Baltimore City Health Department

The Baltimore City Health Department is the oldest, continuously-operating health department in the United States, formed in 1793 when the governor appointed the city's first health officers in response to a yellow fever outbreak in the Fells Point neighborhood. During the more than 220 years since then, the Baltimore City Health Department has been working to improve the health and well-being of Baltimore residents, striving to make Baltimore a city where all residents realize their full health potential. Visit health.baltimorecity.gov for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Media Relations CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield 1-800-914-6397 mediarelations@carefirst.com