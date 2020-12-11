CommPro to Host Free Virtual Event ‘Now What? – What’s Ahead for Government and Political Communicators in 2021?’ Featuring Two Panels

Free Webcast

WHAT: CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz)—a B2B digital community serving the public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries— will offer a free webcast on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11 am Eastern Time: Now What? – What’s Ahead for Government and Political Communicators in 2021? The event features two panels, ‘Lessons from Insiders’ and ‘The Media Perspective’ where prominent journalists and practitioners will share their experiences and recommendations to help restore confidence in our public institutions.

‘Lessons from Insiders’

Moderated by Lawrence J. Parnell, Associate Professor & Program Director, Masters in Strategic Public Relations – GSPM, GWU, ‘Lessons from Insiders’ will include communications professionals with government and association experience. They will discuss their best practices and lessons learned regarding issues of transparency, accountability and a commitment to public service.

Panelists:

Scott Thomsen – President of the National Association of Government Communicators

Chelsea Ritchie, Head of Digital Advocacy at International Copper Association

Anne Rancourt, Communications Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health

Scott Widmeyer, Founding Managing Partner, Finn Partners and Chief Strategy Officer/Washington

‘The Media Perspective’

Moderated by Michael Zeldin, a well-known and highly-regarded TV and radio analyst/commentator, ‘The Media Perspective’ will include working members of the media, covering Washington DC from the White House to leading government agencies. They will discuss their relationships with communications professionals working within both the government and associations sectors.

Panelists:

Joe Lockhart, White House Press Secretary under President Bill Clinton

Margaret Talev, Axios’ White House and Politics Editor

Brian Karem, Senior White House correspondent for Playboy

WHEN: 11 am-1 pm ET, December 15, 2020

WHERE: Registration: WN_9X-0oNaZT36p5Hqxz5Y7DQ

MEDIA: Media are welcome to attend

ABOUT: George Washington Universities Graduate school of Public Management will host two panels, ‘Lessons from Insiders’ and ‘The Media Perspective.’ These panels will tackle the communications challenges communicators and the media have faced this year, including the impact of Covid-19, the resulting economic upheaval, and the 2020 election. For more information and to register, please visit: WN_9X-0oNaZT36p5Hqxz5Y7DQ

