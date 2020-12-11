The "Cheap Fate" of the General Population Stems in China from This Reason Alone

Mr. Jing Xiang expressed that there are opportunities for everyone in the current era, but you have to make the right choices before finding them!

/EIN News/ -- Taoyuan City, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The "cheap fate" of the general population stems from a weak social value signal.

Approximately 80% of the population passively "sells" their unit time and fixed labor/skills for income, without understanding the revenue structure that allows them to break through the revenue bottleneck and to make the leap to the next income level. Indeed, this can be considered the most fundamental issue faced by the youth, entrepreneurs and employees in the workplace.”

The above quote is from Mr. Jing Xiang, the director of PH Platform (Lingchai Laishi Co., Ltd.).

PH Platform (Lingchai Laishi Co., Ltd.), under the leadership of Mr. Jing Xiang, is primarily dedicated to the creation of human social value signals, as well as the development and exploration of ecological chains underlying social and commercial value symbols.

By virtue of many years of research and practice in various fields, Mr. Jing Xiang has achieved remarkable results over a wide range of industries. Therefore, he is the one who can truly transform a person or a business brand into a socially valuable icon in China.

For this reason, Mr. Jing Xiang currently enjoys a certain popularity in China, where his presentations and seminars are widely appreciated by entrepreneurs.

Mr. Jing Xiang expressed that there are opportunities for everyone in the current era, but you have to make the right choices before finding them!

Are you going to passively and cheaply sell your time, or are you going to choose a path of increasing self-worth to gradually acquire the competitiveness and exclusivity of the new age? Your real opportunity only comes when this root problem is correctly addressed.

The competitiveness of the general population in the future will be determined by how representative you are, and how valuable you can be. Of course, it also depends on whether you are the most prominent person in the same field. Thus, if you wish to do well in your area and to have a business that will bring you a higher profit, it is necessary to know what stage your social signals are currently at.

One's taste, quality and style, including the kind of unique feelings you can deliver to others, will offer you greater competitiveness and exclusivity. If you are aware of exactly how all of the above should be shaped, there is no doubt that you are more qualified to lead the track on this same field, or even for the education market, thereby implying that both the pricing power and the customers' attention are with you.

This is why Mr. Jing Xiang indicated that he will continue to lead the PH Platform (Lingchai Laishi Co., Ltd.) to evolve, becoming a brand with strong social value, and assisting more individuals with potential in society to have rewards compatible with their abilities!

Media Contact:

Jing Xiang - +886-3-4827176





