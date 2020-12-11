International Atomic Energy Agency and African Energy Chamber encourage implementation of nuclear derived technologies in Africa

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) met with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi to discuss the implementation of Human Development Application Of Nuclear Technology in Africa through appealing to private sector participation in the initiative.

Forming part of its sustainable development goals, the initiative focuses on research and development, monitoring, diagnosis, treatment, capacity building, knowledge sharing and education in key areas including the fight against women’s cancers, increasing food security and agricultural development, preventing and combating zoonotic diseases and addressing climate change.

In pursuing working with the African Energy Chamber and its strong private sector network, the IAEA seeks to introduce new technologies to several sectors of the African market as a means to address the apparent challenges and carry through lasting results.

“Over the last few years, the Chamber has been determined to contribute to Africa’s sustainable growth and development through utilising its network of private sector actors operating in the African energy industry to affect change that goes beyond the oil, gas and power sectors,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “We believe the challenges highlighted by the Human Development Application of Nuclear Technology require a fierce urgency of now for the continent to have some of its biggest challenges that have contributed to the slow pace of Africa’s economic growth addressed.”

The African Energy Chamber understands that the private sector has an important role to play in the acceleration of Africa’s growth and is pleased to collaborate with and esteemed agency such as IAEA to explore contemporary solutions to the considerable challenges African countries are faced with.